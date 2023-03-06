UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ghana On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to President Akufo-Addo.

