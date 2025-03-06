UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ghana On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Mahama.
