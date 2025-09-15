Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guatemala On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Arévalo on the occasion.

