UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea-Bissau On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Umaro Cissoko Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 24th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Embalo and to the country's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

