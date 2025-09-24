Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea-Bissau On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Embaló and to Prime Minister Braima Camará on the occasion.

