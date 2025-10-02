Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mamady Doumbouya of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Doumbouya and to Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah.

