UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mamady Doumbouya of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Doumbouya and to Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah.
Recent Stories
Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7
Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
More Stories From Middle East
-
At least 26 killed in boat capsize in southern Nigeria10 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation55 minutes ago
-
Korea posts record August current account surplus2 hours ago
-
Austria inflation eases to 4% in September9 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, BCIU host family business roundtable in New York11 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 11th edition of World Green Economy Summit in Dubai11 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Global Rail 202511 hours ago
-
UAE possesses key elements to lead new clean energy-AI era: EPRI CEO12 hours ago
-
Saeed Al Hajeri underscores UAE commitment to stability, economic growth at BRICS Foreign Ministers� ..13 hours ago
-
UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional developments13 hours ago
-
ECI highlights its role as catalyst in enhancing trade, investment opportunities between UAE and Afr ..13 hours ago