UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of his country's Republic Day, observed on 23rd February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to President Ali on the occasion.

