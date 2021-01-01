UAE leaders congratulate President of Haiti on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti, on the occasion of his country's national day.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to President Moïse and to Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, on the occasion.