UAE leaders congratulate President of Haiti on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Jovenel Moise of Haiti on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 1st January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulations to President Moise and the country's Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin.