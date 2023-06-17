UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Iceland On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Guðni Jóhannesson of Iceland on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Iceland Court

Recent Stories

Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in re ..

Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in research, observation of rapid s ..

1 minute ago
 DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Ir ..

DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Iron Age and Pre-Islamic Period

1 minute ago
 PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) leaders, workers f ..

PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) leaders, workers for reposing trust as party pre ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.