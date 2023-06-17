UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Guðni Jóhannesson of Iceland on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Jóhannesson, and to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir.