UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Iceland On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Guðni Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, on the occasion of the National Day of Iceland, which is observed on June 17th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to President Jóhannesson and to the country's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir on the occasion.

