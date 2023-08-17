Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Indonesia On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Indonesian President.

