UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable to Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, congratulating him on the centenary of the founding of the Iraqi state.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces sent similar cables of congratulations to Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.