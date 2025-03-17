Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ireland On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ireland on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Higgins and to Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

