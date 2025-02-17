Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Kosovo On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Kosovan President and to the country's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the occasion.

