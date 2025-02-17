UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Kosovo On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Kosovan President and to the country's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
China successfully launches first intercity cargo drone flight18 minutes ago
-
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships8 hours ago
-
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release9 hours ago
-
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour9 hours ago
-
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at IDEX 20259 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia9 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia9 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia9 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia10 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia10 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tunisia10 hours ago