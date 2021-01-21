UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Kyrgyzstan On Election Win

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov after he was elected as Kyrgyzstan's new President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Japarov, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Colombia reports 17,908 new COVID-19 cases

12 seconds ago

Work on laying synthetic astro-turf project begins ..

14 seconds ago

Improve game management ahead of Olympics, says Au ..

16 seconds ago

PM Khan won't bow down to opposition's blackmailin ..

18 seconds ago

China's first solar probe to be lofted in 2022

9 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi felicitate Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar on taking ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.