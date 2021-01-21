UAE leaders congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov after he was elected as Kyrgyzstan's new President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Japarov, on the occasion.