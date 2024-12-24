Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Libyan Presidential Council On Independance Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independance Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dr. Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Dr. Al-Menfi and to Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, on the occasion.

