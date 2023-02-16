UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to the Lithuanian President and to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on the occasion.