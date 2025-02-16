Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Lithuania On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Lithuanian President and to Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas on the occasion.

