UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Madagascar On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Rajoelina and Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on the occasion.

