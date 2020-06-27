UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Rajoelina.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay on the occasion.