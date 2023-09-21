Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Malta On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President George Vella of Malta on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Vella and to the country's Prime Minister Robert Abela.

