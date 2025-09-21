Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Malta On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Myriam Spiteri Debono of the Republic of Malta on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Debono and to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rashid Independence Malta Court

Recent Stories

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

12 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

13 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

14 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

15 hours ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

15 hours ago
 Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at ..

Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

17 hours ago
 Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East