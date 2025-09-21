UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Myriam Spiteri Debono of the Republic of Malta on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Debono and to Prime Minister Robert Abela.