UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Mauritius On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Roopun, as well as to Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius Prime Minister, on the occasion.

