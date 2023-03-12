UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Roopun, as well as to Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Mauritius Prime Minister, on the occasion.