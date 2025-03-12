UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Gokhool and Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the occasion.

