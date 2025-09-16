Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Mexico On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo of Mexico on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Mexican President on the occasion.

