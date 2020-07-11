UAE leaders congratulate President of Mongolia on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Khaltmaa Battulga of Mongolia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Battulga.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also dispatched similar messages to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Mongolian Prime Minister, on the occasion.