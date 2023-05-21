UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Montenegro On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Djukanovic and to Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

12 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

13 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.