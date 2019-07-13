UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Dukanovic.