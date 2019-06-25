UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Mozambique On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 25th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Nyusi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched felicitation messages to Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, Prime Minister of Mozambique, on the occasion.

