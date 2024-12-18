- Home
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of National Council For Safeguard Of Homeland Of Niger On Republic Day
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, on Republic Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to General Tchiani and to Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.
