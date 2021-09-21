UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bhandari, on the occasion.