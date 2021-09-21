UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nepal On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bhandari, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Nepal

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

2 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

5 seconds ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

9 minutes ago
 Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese ..

Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese Real Estate Giant Defaulting

9 minutes ago
 Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.