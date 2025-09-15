UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nicaragua On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Daniel Ortega Saavedra of Nicaragua on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Nicaraguan President on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day
NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars1 minute ago
-
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations32 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day47 minutes ago
-
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’1 hour ago
-
Vietnam to enforce 8% capital adequacy ratio for banks2 hours ago
-
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title11 hours ago
-
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional Justice in Kazakhsta ..11 hours ago
-
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation12 hours ago
-
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi, first ..12 hours ago
-
Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale12 hours ago
-
'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for generations13 hours ago