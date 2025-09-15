Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nicaragua On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Daniel Ortega Saavedra of Nicaragua on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Nicaraguan President on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan ..

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum por ..

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

11 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

11 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

12 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East