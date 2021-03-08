UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Niger On Election Win

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger on his win in the presidential election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bazoum.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Niger

Recent Stories

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

24 seconds ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

3 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

6 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

36 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.