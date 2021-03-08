UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger on his win in the presidential election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bazoum.