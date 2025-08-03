UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Niger On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, President of the Republic of Niger, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to General Tchiani, and Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.
