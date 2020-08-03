UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Niger On 'Independence Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 3rd August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Issoufou and the country's Prime Minister Brigi Rafini on the occasion.

