UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nigeria On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Nigerian President on the occasion.
