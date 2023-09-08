Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of North Macedonia On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 10:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Stevo Pendarovski of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 8th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Pendarovski and the country's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski on the occasion.

