UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Pakistan On National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.
