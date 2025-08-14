UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Pakistan On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 10:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.
