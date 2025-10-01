UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Palau On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Palau.
Recent Stories
In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of ..
Vivo V60 Now Available across Pakistan: Crafted for Stunning Wedding Portraits
Abu Dhabi to host European Arab Medical Congress October 9
SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch GCC real estate industrial fun ..
UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force
AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
Mild earthquake jolts Karachi
World’s major cities hit by 25% more hot days than in 1990s
At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines
GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviat ..
China's service trade grows 7.4% in first 8 months
More Stories From Middle East
-
China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of Artificial Intellig ..21 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host European Arab Medical Congress October 936 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops 51 cents to $70.88 pb51 minutes ago
-
SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch GCC real estate industrial fund in UAE51 minutes ago
-
UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force1 hour ago
-
AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards1 hour ago
-
World’s major cities hit by 25% more hot days than in 1990s3 hours ago
-
At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines3 hours ago
-
GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation3 hours ago
-
China's service trade grows 7.4% in first 8 months3 hours ago