UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Panama On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen of Panama on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Cohen.

