Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Panama On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Laurentino Cortizo of Panama on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Cortizo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rashid Independence Panama November Court

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

1 minute ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devoti ..

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zay ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence D ..

31 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

11 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

11 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

12 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East