UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Laurentino Cortizo of Panama on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Cortizo.