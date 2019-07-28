UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Martin Vizcarra, President of the Republic of Peru, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on July 28.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Vizcarra.

Their Highnesses also dispatched similar messages to Salvador del Solar, Prime Minister of Peru, on the occasion.