UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Portugal On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Portuguese President, and to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

