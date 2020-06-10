UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Portugal On National Day

Wed 10th June 2020

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations, marked annually on 10th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Portuguese President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched messages to the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on the occasion.

