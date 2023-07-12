UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar message to President of Sao Tome and Principe and Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada on the occasion.