UAE leaders congratulate President of Serbia on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 15th February 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Vucic, as well as to Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia, on the occasion.