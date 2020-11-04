UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Seychelles On Election Win

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Wavel John Ramkalawan of Seychelles on his election win.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Ramkalawan.

